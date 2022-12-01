THERE was plenty of advice for local people who are facing into the cost of living crisis during an event held in St Paul's Parish Centre.
Organised by GP Multi-Disciplinary Primary Care Teams in West Belfast, the event involved several community groups which provide practical support, advice and information to local residents to help with the current cost of living crisis.
The event was organised by health workers Edith Doran, Jean Boyle and Julie Annesley, and saw food banks, Advice NI, Belfast City Council, Springfield Charitable Association, health professionals etc offering health and financial advice.
Thursday 24th November 2022 10.30-12.30
St Paul's Pastoral Centre
152 Falls Road
Belfast
Frank Gillen Clan Mor Sure Start St. Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre Belfast HEART Project Francis Mc Cann Raidió Fáilte 107.1FM Divis Community Centre pic.twitter.com/za82wFubii