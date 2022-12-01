GALLERY: Community advice day held at St Paul's Parish Centre

THERE was plenty of advice for local people who are facing into the cost of living crisis during an event held in St Paul's Parish Centre.

Organised by GP Multi-Disciplinary Primary Care Teams in West Belfast, the event involved several community groups which provide practical support, advice and information to local residents to help with the current cost of living crisis.

The event was organised by health workers Edith Doran, Jean Boyle and Julie Annesley, and saw food banks, Advice NI, Belfast City Council, Springfield Charitable Association, health professionals etc offering health and financial advice.