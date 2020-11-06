Conlan helps kickstart children's centre Christmas appeal

WEST Belfast boxing hero Michael Conlan visited the Whiterock Children’s Centre yesterday afternoon when he made an incredibly generous donation to their annual Christmas appeal.

The centre supported more than 200 children last Christmas and have launched their latest appeal early this year, anticipating a rise in need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whiterock Children’s Centre usually appeals for donations of toys and clothes, which it then delivers to homes in the Upper Springfield and Whiterock areas. However, the coronavirus pandemic means this cannot be done and they are instead asking for vouchers for major stores as well as cash donations.

To help kickstart this year’s appeal, world title contender Michael Conlan generously donated a cheque for £5,000.

Conlan said the Whiterock Children’s Centre appeal has a “massive impact” on the local community and that he is delighted to make a contribution.

“This is my local community and the people who support me, so I think it’s time for me to support them and to give back,” he enthused.

“Times are tough, we’re going through a global pandemic and everybody is getting it hard so if I can do a little bit to help people in my community I will.”

He continued: “There are people out there who are struggling who you would never expect to be struggling, so every year we come and drop off a load of stuff here but this year I just wanted to do a wee bit more and go a wee bit bigger.

“With my career I’m in a position where I can do that and that’s why I’m happy to do it.”

He added: “Growing up in these areas isn’t too easy at times and in times like this it’s definitely not.”

Despite being a long-time supporter of the annual Christmas appeal, the bighearted boxer was reluctant to highlight his own contribution. However, following a request from the centre, he agreed to stand in for a photo this year to help spread the word about this worthy cause.

“Hopefully people seeing this message will want to donate or help out,” he said.

“I’ve already seen on social media that there are a lot of people from the local area out trying to raise money for families, which is fantastic.”

Sharon Nelson from the Whiterock Children’s Centre thanked Conlan for his donation and urged others to support local families who are enduring “hardships” this yer.

“We believe many of those families will be people who have worked all their lives and have never had to ask for help before but that their circumstances have changed due to losing jobs due to Covid-19,” she stated.

“We are also concerned that some of the families and people who have in previous years donated to our Christmas appeal may not be able to do so in the same way due to perhaps a change in their own circumstances.

She added: “We really don't know what donations we may get this year and we have had more requests from agencies and organisations for help and support than previous years.”

Ms Nelson said that financial pressures have seen some people “breaking down in tears” as they attempt to provide for their children this Christmas.

“We are part of the community and it's about giving back,” she said.

“As a centre, we get nothing out of this. What comes in, we give out again to those families in need. We are very aware that it could be any of us in that situation.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Sharon or Maura at Whiterock Children's Centre on 02890 438438.

Donations can also be made via the following PayPal link.

Contributors are asked to donate by Monday 6 December.