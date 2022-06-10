Police appeal for information after 'serious assault' in Dunmurry park

DETECTIVES are investigating a 'serious assault' in a Dunmurry park on Friday afternoon.

It is understood that a male was attacked by two other males around 12:45pm this afternoon and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A large police presence could be seen within the grounds of the park which runs between Upper Dunmurry Lane and Old Golf Course Road this afternoon.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault on a man in the Dunmurry area on Friday, 10 June.

"A report was received around 12.55pm that a man in his 30s had been assaulted in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"It is believed two men carried out this assault and made off from the scene in a red Volkswagen Golf.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 758 of 10/06/22."

Sinn Fein's Danny Baker said that the community is in shock following the attack.

The West Belfast MLA said: "The local community has been left in shock at this attack which saw a man taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

“I would urge anybody with any information to contact the PSNI.”