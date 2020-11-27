WATCH: Exciting new online make-up venture for Flawless Faces

WITH the need to put on a bit of ‘glam’ needed now more than ever North Belfast based Flawless Faces Cosmetics have opened their doors to ensure all make-up needs are catered for.



Situated on the Oldpark Road, proprietor Grainne Kelly has transformed her business into a one-stop shop for all the must have, sought after make-up brands.

“We have so many brands for our customers to try. We are delighted to be stocking the extremely popular BPerfect brand, LA Girl, Doll Beauty, Oh My Glam and So Sue Me. We also have P.Louise make-up palettes in stock, it really is a case of people to come in and see what we have to offer,” she said.



With over 18 years experience in the make-up industry, Grainne said that she has been enjoying posting her tutorials to her social media Facebook page and Instagram site.

“I love nothing more than colour matching with people, helping them find the right shades of foundation for their skin tone and helping them to choose the right products. We really have it all under one roof and in North Belfast. There is a great buzz about the business opening as there is no-where like this in the area.”

Grainne said that as a newly opened business all those who purchase with her will receive 10 per cent off.

“Due to the approaching lockdown I will be offering a ‘click and collect’ service so that customers can pay online and then collect their purchase at a time that is safe to do so.



“I have had massive support with the opening of the business and hope that people will shop local this Christmas and going forward. I have put a lot into the business. There is plenty of choice for customers and I feel that they will get great advice and even better value. It’s a very exciting time for me and I hope people get behind the business.”