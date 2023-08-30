Family group celebrates 30 years of service to West Belfast

ARDCOMM, formerly known as Ardmonagh Family and Community Group, have celebrated their 30th anniversary with a tea dance to thank their members for their loyalty and participation throughout the decades.

The tea dance was held in the Felons. Ardcomm offer a range of services including the Good Morning West Belfast service, which offered a lifeline to many older people during the lockdowns.

For 30 years, the organisation has been supported individuals aged over 60 in the community through a range of services which include a daily lunch service out of their base in Turf Lodge.

Anne-Maria Ferguson, Director of Care Services at Ardcomm, said: “With our Good Morning West Belfast service we check in daily with vulnerable individuals and provide friendship and support groups including befriending services where individuals call out to visit and also invite users to the centre to participate in a range of services.

"We offer warm, healthy meals, a safe environment, community connection and mental health support. Once a month trips away are also organised as well as activity days with the service being described as a lifeline by many users.

“Friday’s tea dance sought to raise money for the service as well as thanking everyone involved for their contributions towards building a better community."