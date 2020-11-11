Fegans Pharmacy serving local community for over 50 years

Fegans Pharmacy was established by Joe Fegan in 1962. Joe was a popular and well-known figure in the local area and Fegans Pharmacy is still serving the community over 50 years later.



The shop itself has recently undergone a renovation to offer a wider range to its customers but still at exceptional value. The experienced team at Fegans are only too happy to be able to help their customers with all their healthcare and retail needs.



A pharmacist in Fegans for 25 years, Deborah Wilson says: “Community pharmacy plays a vital role in the community, even more so in recent years. The services we are offering such as smoking cessation, minor ailments and asthma and diabetes reviews are an excellent way for people to avail of free healthcare services without appointment.”

Pharmacist Claire McHugh adds: “This year we have started offering flu vaccines and have seen a phenomenal response from people due to our convenient location beside the new leisure centre. We would encourage people to get in touch to find out more.”Anne McCann, who has worked in Fegans for 35 years, is delighted with the new changes to the shop and with the response of loyal customers. Anne says: “It’s great to be able to offer a wide range of everyday products to the local community at great prices, we’ve just started displaying our Christmas stock too and the response has been brilliant.”