FÉILE 2022 GALLERY: Visual exhibitions launch at St Mary's

For the first time since 2019 Féile an Phobail hosted the annual Visual Arts Exhibition in its much loved home of St Mary’s University College.

The launch event for this year’s exhibitions saw contributions from over 20 artists and groups including the Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign Exhibition, the Relatives for Justice Remembering Quilt, the Press Photographers Association of Ireland’s Press Photographer of the Year 2022 exhibition, and many more.

The exhibition is open during the duration of the festival.