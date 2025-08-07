FÉILE 25: Teddy Bears' Picnic in the Falls Park

HUNDREDS of families enjoyed a Sunday afternoon in the Falls Park for the annual Teddy Bear's Picnic event as part of Féile an Phobail.

The popular event brings together families for a day of picnic fun including inflatables, arts and crafts, petting farm, climbing tower, archery and much more.

There was also a special competition on the day for the Best Dressed Teddy Bear and Owner.

Also in the Falls Park was the Just Kids Market, where young buskers, aspiring artists, creative entrepreneurs, and future globally renowned chefs populated the park with their artistic and inspiring wonders to sell to the public.