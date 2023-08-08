WATCH: Féile carnival brings thousands on to the Falls Road

Féile’s Flagship Carnival Parade brought thousands on to the streets of West Belfast, in a display of colour and celebration.

The open carnival theme presented awards to groups who were creative in using recycled, upcycled, or sustainable materials for their costumes and floats.

Individuals and groups attended including sporting clubs, community and youth organisations, arts, dance groups and local businesses, who all took added to the festivities.

A family fun day and live concert took place at Spórtlann na hÉireann after the parade, for all the community to enjoy.