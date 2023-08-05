Féile Fight Night: McCrory digs deep to pass Woodall test

IN the build-up to Friday's main event at the Falls Park, Padraig McCrory was keen to stress that Steed Woodall - unknown yet massively underestimated - would be far from a pushover and that's how it played out as 'The Hammer' had to dig deep to prevail in a gruelling super-middleweight battle on a unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 98-92).

The Féile Fight Night delivered yet again and although the rain poured throughout the main event, it did little to dampen the atmosphere and that was down to a superb battle between two unmovable objects who threw everything at one another.

Yet, the West Belfast man, topping the bill on the Conlan Boxing card, was never going to allow himself to taste defeat for the first time as a pro on his big night.

It was a special moment for the St James' man, his friends, family and everyone who has been part of his journey that began with little fanfare, but has taken him further than he dared to imagine when first boxing without the vest in 2017.

He would have dearly loved to produce a devastating stoppage and at times there was a sense he could do just that, but Woodall was not for budging and indeed, the Birmingham man was right in this fight until the final bell as he pushed hard for the stoppage he knew he needed.

McCrory's power is noted and a flash knockdown in the eighth against a sturdy opponent was evidence of that, but this time his chin and engine was strenuously tested and he came through.

"I'll sit down and watch it again to see what happened because I can be a bit hard on myself," he said after, nursing stitches over the right eye from a head clash and a welt under it.

"He has 11 knockouts from 18 wins and he got me in the second, but apart from that, I was fine.

"He's a big, physical guy - bigger than I expected and a lot fitter. I thought he was going to fade. I tried a bit too hard at times, but I got the win."

Padraig McCrory’s amazing walkout with @ryanmcmusic signing him out, to headline tonight’s Féile Fight Night at the Falls Park.



The pride of West Belfast! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/dWKdLtwmr0 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 4, 2023

His elongated ring walk, soundtracked by singer Ryan McMullan who performed on the stage as McCrory shadowboxed behind him, gave way to the familiar strains of 'Seven Nation Army' as he marched towards the elevated ring and it was clear there was some nervous energy, but that is no bad thing.

He began brightly, his left jab followed by a hook that stung Woodall, yet the visitor replied brilliantly in the second, a short chopping left wobbling McCrory.

Things settled a little with McCrory taking rounds three and four, but was forced to take several flush shots early in the fifth as there was a sense Woodall was gaining the upper hand, but back came McCrory who had sustained a nick over the right eye from a head clash, stinging the visitor once more.

A peach of an uppercut in the sixth swung that frame his way, but a welt was developing under that right eye in seven.

The big moment came in eight with Woodall diving in and cuffed to the top of the head, sending him down and the gloves touching rightly prompted a count.

He wasn't badly hurt and threw everything at McCrory in nine, but was unable to dent the Belfast man who was able to find the answers in the final round with his tank beginning to empty, yet he saw it out and ticked another box.

After the fight, there was a suggestion he had injured his hand and no wonder, given the heavy fire he had thrown all night, but can look back on this win with pride as he targets another step forward.

Manager, Jamie Conlan, believes his man is right on the brink of something major, with the highly-touted Edgar Berlanga still on the wish-list, but an all-Irish showdown with Donegal's Jason Quigley is also a fight that appeals.

McCrory lands an uppercut on Woodall

"There are a few different options," said Conlan.

"Berlanga was close and it's still close. The Quigley fight would be brilliant for Ireland, either up here (Belfast) in December or November on Katie's card (Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor rematch in Dublin) so there are big things for him.

"He's right on the edge, has a good ranking with the WBA and hopefully moves up again after this, so there or thereabouts.

"He's 35 now, so the clock is ticking, yet quite fresh as a pro so doesn't;t have the ring rust or longevity that other 35-year-olds have, so it's about getting the opportunity now.

"The likes of Steed Woodall are banana skin fights as you've sop much to lose and he';s so much to gain, so he came through big

"He got his chin checked, his engine pushed and came through it, so I couldn't be happier. These things are needed before big fights."

Before all of that, McCrory will take a well-earned break.

A couple of holidays are on the agenda, one a wedding and another with his family as he can let the scars of battle heal and reflect on a night that he never envisioned would happen when deciding to give professional boxing a crack.

McCrory is a quiet, unassuming person, one who epitomises the best of the city with his career built on honest graft, rather than gimmicks and social media standing.

His rise from a ticket seller on the small hall circuit to a headliner at Féile an Phobail is one that is rare, but deserved as he has consistently rolled the dice and came through.

McCrory gets through with a right

"The thing I will take from this is a special ring walk and a special occasion," he reflected.

"At 35, who knows if this will happen again. As I've said from the start, I want to enjoy the moment and soak it up. I had an amazing singer, singing one of my favourite songs ('Belfast City') and wanted to take it all in. When I walked out, every face I saw, I knew. It was a great moment.

"My debut was 10 days before my 29th birthday and what I've achieved in that short space of time without all the fanfare or massive backing, but Jamie Conlan has put massive faith in me.

"If you said to me then what I'd achieve, I'd be massively happy."