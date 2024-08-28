Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg overcome Pearse's in Felix Mulligan final

In front of a good bank holiday crowd, the annual Felix Mulligan tournament was played at Lámh Dhearg on Monday.

After tight group games involving Rossa, Laochra Loch Lao, Pearses and Lámh Dhearg, it was the host club and Pearse's who made it into the final in a repeat of last year’s final.

Lámh Dhearg got off to a great start and never looked back despite gallant efforts from Pearse's to get back into the game.

Gerard Mulligan presented the trophy to Lámh Dhearg captain Roma Murray and her delighted team mates. All in all a great AntrimLGFA day of sport and craic and a fitting tribute to our late esteemed president.

Many thanks to Browns Award Winning Fish and Chips for providing post match pizza.