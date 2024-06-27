Gaelic Games: St Brigid’s host a ‘Festival of Hurling’

ON a surprising bright Sunday morning, Naomh Brid welcomed 15 clubs and nearly 300 kids to their Festival of Hurling hosted at Belfast Harlequins.

There was a healthy representation from within Belfast from Naomh Eoin, Naomh Pol, Naomh Gall, Padraig Sairseil, alongside Glenravel, McQuillan Ballycastle, Naomh Padraig, O’Donovan Rossa, Shane Ui Neill in attendance. They were joined by Carryduff from Down, Lavey and Naomh Mhuire Banagher from Derry, Eoghan Ruadh from Tyrone and Na Fianna and St Finnian’s from Dublin.

The boys all played five games of hurling over the morning, challenging themselves against some new teams from a far and some familiar foes as well.

All the games were played in a great spirit, with lots of fantastic skills on display, and no doubt some future stars in the making.

Kudos to all the kids for lots of great games and their coaches for all the hard work put in throughout the year, with a big shoutout to the volunteers and sponsors for the day – without which, it wouldn’t be possible to run the event.