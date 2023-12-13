Gaelic Games: St Teresa’s GAC hold 60th birthday gala dinner

OVER 150 guests gathered at the new St Comgall’s complex to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of St Teresa’s GAC.

In his address, club chairman Liam McGoldrick paid tribute to everyone involved presently with the club and paid a fitting tribute to those founder members who had the foresight to form the club and to everyone who have kept the history of the club alive.

To all committee members, players, mentors, fundraisers, friends and family, he extended the club’s thanks and gratitude.

The founder members included Billy Doherty, Phil Maguire, brothers Quinlan, Nannery, and O’Connell, Frank Devenney, Gerry Morrison, Raymond O’ Hagan and John McKiernan.

Former Derry football greats Jim McKeever and Phil Stuart also assisted in the early establishment of the club.

Highlighting the past years, he had a special welcome for the players of the successful winning team of the 1979 Antrim Senior Football Championship and it was great to see so many of that team reunited and reliving past glories.

Liam also paid tribute to everyone who had contributed to the promotion of Gaelic games in Antrim by supplying members of St Teresa’s to both football and hurling teams and administration within the county.

Overall, everyone present agreed it was a fitting occasion to end the club’s 60th year celebration with a great night’s entertainment and craic.

The club would like to go on record to express our gratefully thank to Gerry and Vicki from St Comgall’s whose advice and guidance were paramount in making the evening the success it was.

Special thanks to everyone who donated prises for the ballot with the proceeds going to the juvenile section of the club: Cooper’s Chemist, Collins Furniture, Temple Restaurant, Goodfellas, Asda, O’Neills, Direct Furniture, Robert McKee.

Also, thanks to Clare Loughran @claireloughshots for a wonderful job in preserving the occasion with some excellent photos.

Balloons and table decor was supplied by Balloon Celebrations NI, plus thanks to Michael who entertained everyone present with some wonderful music: Music @michaelocoismus