GALLERY: Nothing compares to Féile 80s and 90s night

Saturday night saw the much-anticipated 80-90s Night taking place at the Falls Park featuring former Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, FiveStar, Abba Arrival from Sweden, all under the stewardship of DJ Johnny Hero – and 10,000 Féile fans.

During the night the crowd sang a rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's Nothing Compares To You.