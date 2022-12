GALLERY: A night to remember at 26th Aisling Awards

THE 26th Annual Aisling Awards took place at a gala ceremony hosted by Barra Best and Lynette Fay in the Europa Hotel on Friday 25 November.

Among those raising a glass to our shortlisted nominees were guest speaker Naomi Long MLA, Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tina Black and the Director of the Open University in Ireland John D'Arcy.

As you can see, it turned out to be a memorable night.