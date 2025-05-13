GALLERY: Ballynafeigh Community Development Association celebrate 50th anniversary

BALLYNAFEIGH Community Development Association in South Belfast marked their 50th anniversary milestone with a free family fun day on Saturday.

Based on the Ormeau Road, the organisation has acted as a catalyst for change and development for residents in the local vibrant and diverse neighbourhood.

The event, which included food, bouncy castles, face painting, health and wellbeing sessions and many more activities on the day was put on to give something back to all those who have supported the association over the years from a range of diverse backgrounds.