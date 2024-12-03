GALLERY: Belfast marchers show solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of protestors marched through Belfast on Saturday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people who have suffered over 40,000 deaths in Gaza and the West Bank at the hands of the Israeli Defence Forces since October 7 2023.

In November the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence minister, saying there were “reasonable grounds” that the men bore "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Photos by Aimee Lynch