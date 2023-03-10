GALLERY: Belfast Piping Tionól celebrated at An Droichead

Celebrating its 31st anniversary, Belfast Piping Tionól returned to Belfast this week with a range of activities and events.

A big piping session took place in Madden’s bar on Friday night followed by a jam-packed day on Saturday at An Droichead.

Piping classes were held with Kevin Rowsome, Robbie Hannan and Louise Mulcahy as well as reed-making class with Patrick O’Hare and the Piping Doctor César Pastor. The public was even given the opportunity to try out the pipes with Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh.

Saturday night saw the women in piping event take place followed by a talk with Louise Mulcahy and Pipers Chair until late.