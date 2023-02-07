GALLERY: Schools' staff gather for annual Blackboard Awards

FORTY outstanding teaching professionals were honoured for their contributions to the education of young people at the Europa Hotel on Friday night at the 11th Annual Blackboard Awards.

Every year, the Blackboard Awards celebrate the teaching staff from both primary and post-primary level who have worked tirelessly to support the academic development of their pupils and help inspire future generations.

With over 150 nominations, 2023 was a record year for entries across the profession.

This year’s event was proudly sponsored by H&J Martin Asset Management Services, and event partners Cirdan, St Mary’s University College, Maritime Belfast, Lidl, FLYNN and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.