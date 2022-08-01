GALLERY: City bursts into colour for Belfast Pride

BELFAST Pride returned to the streets of the city on Saturday for the first time since 2019 with the PSNI saying that it was "the largest Pride parade to date."

The parade left Custom House Square at 1pm and made its way through the city where more than 60,000 people looked on.

Pride is a gift to Belfast and our city is shining bright today



This is your day, I applaud you all

Leading the parade were a group of refugees from countries where homosexuality is currently illegal.

Among those taking part in the parade were First Minister-designate Michelle O'Neill and Ru Paul's Drag Race Vs the World winner, Blu Hydrangea, as well as representatives from the GAA and An Garda Síochána.