GALLERY: Monster Halloween hooley at Colin

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership transformed the grounds of Cloona House into a spooky world for two Family Fright Nights this Halloween.

The venue was decorated for an unforgettable walkabout trail featuring scary storytelling, arts and craft workshops, food stalls, and terrifying walkabout characters.

Younger children came along to meet and interact with fun walkabout monster characters, witches, and dinosaurs. And for those who felt brave enough, the haunted Halloween crypt was open to all. An unforgettable night of Halloween family fun was had by all!

These events were funded by the Urban Villages Initiative and the Department of Communities.