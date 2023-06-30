GALLERY: Commencement ceremonies at St Mary's University College

THE Falls Road Campus of St Mary’s University College was a scene of joy and colour for four days of Commencement (graduation) ceremonies.

Students joined with their families and friends to mark their academic achievements. There were over one thousand visitors to the campus during the Commencement period from Belfast as well as towns and villages from ten counties.

Guests at the ceremonies included former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black; academics from China and representatives of partner organisations including the INTO, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, Full Service Community Network, the Catholic Chaplaincy at Queen’s, CCMS and Down and Connor Catholic Schools' Support Service.