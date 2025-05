Gallery: Diarmuid Frazer Tournament at Lámh Dhearg

A feast of LGFA football was on display at Lámh Dhearg on the recent Bank Holiday in the annual U13 Diarmuid Frazer Tournament.

Well done to all concerned in such a well organised and successful tournament which offers such solace and strength to the Frazer Family and showcases LGFA so positively.

Congratulations to the winners: Balinderry (Cup), Glenavy (Shield) and Lámh Dhearg A (Plate),

and thanks to all teams for sportingly contributing to a fantastic day in the memory of Diarmuid.