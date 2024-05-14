Gallery: Diarmuid Frazer U13 Tournament

16 U13 LGFA teams served up a feast of football in a sporting atmosphere in a sun-baked Lámh Dhearg in the 10th anniversary of the Diarmuid Frazer Tournament on Sunday.

The winners were: Gort Na Móna (Cup), Tír na nÓg (Shield), Rossa (Plate).

All the participating teams were a credit and helped reinforce that Diarmuid will never be forgotten.