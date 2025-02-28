GALLERY: Fáilte 25's anti-racism message draws huge crowds

WEST Belfast's inaugural Anti-Racism Week was a roaring success, with thousands participating in a diverse range of events hosted by Spórtlann na hÉireann.

Fáilte 25 brought people of all ages and backgrounds together in a lively and colourful demonstration of Belfast's multi-cultural make-up.

Young people were at the centre of the weeks’ activities. Refugee story time with Altram's Wendy Mistéil was packed, young leaders from Coláiste Feirste participated in an interactive discussion with Nigerian-Irish Gaeilgeoir Ola Majekodunmi and more than 200 children entered an anti-racism poster competition, organised in conjunction with Ionad Uíbh Eachach.

Spórtlann on the Falls Road was a hive of activity at the weekend. The craic was as fierce as the competition in the Belfast Anti-Racism Cup, with 16 teams vying for first place at the Irish language sports facility on Sunday.

The highlight of the week was a colourful International Day at Spórtlann. More than 500 people joined 22 supporting organisations, entertained throughout the day by performers from Mexico, Estonia, South Asia and China.

A delighted Spórtlann's Seán Mistéil said: “Fáilte 25 far exceeded our expectations in terms of participation. We were particularly encouraged by the involvement of migrants who live in the surrounding communities, and the leading role played by young Irish speakers from Coláiste Feirste and the bunscoileanna.

“Much more work remains to be done to challenge the scourge of hatred and the Irish language community is now working on an anti-racism charter, which we will be asking organisations to sign up to in the period ahead.”