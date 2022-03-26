GALLERY: Families with Ups and Downs celebrate World Downs Syndrome Day

DOWNS Syndrome support group, Families with Ups and Downs, have gathered in the Falls Bowling Club to celebrate World Downs Syndrome day.

Bridgeen McVeigh from the group explained: "Families With Ups and Downs is a cross-community parent support group in Belfast and beyond.

"Our group is run by parents and it is supporting families from prenatal diagnosis to young adults, providing a space for families to meet others and to share experiences whilst the children and youth group have fun, learn together, build friendships during group trips, events, weekly activities and therapies.

"These activities and meetings are made possible by fundraising from parents, families, local businesses and Kids Together Belfast."