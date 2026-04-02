GALLERY: Féile Iománaíochta/Camógaíochta na nGaelscoileanna in ómós do Sheán Mag Aoidh

IRISH language medium schools from across Belfast came together for a day of Gaelic Games on Tuesday in memory of Seán 'Geezer' Magee.

The festival of hurling and camogie took place at Brook Activity Centre.

Seán Mag Aoidh passed away in November 2013 following a long battle with a terminal illness.

Throughout his life, Seán was a committed volunteer in the development and growth of the Irish language in Belfast.

Seán's other passion was Cumann Lúthcleas Gael, especially hurling. He played for Mitchells, the Antrim Minor Team and Cumann Naomh Pól.

Schools involved in the GAA blitz included: