The annual and popular U13 Joe McDonnell Football Tournament was held at Lámh Dhearg. It was a great exhibition of football served up by all the teams in a very sporting atmosphere. Congrats to the winners.
Cup: Galbally Pearse's
Shield: St Brigid’s
Plate: Rossa
Gallery: Football the winner at the Joe McDonnell Tournament
