Gallery: Gaelfast Go Games in full swing at Woodlands

The Winter Go Games in South Antrim are currently taking place across a number of venues including U7 and U8 at Brooke LC with the U9s playing up at Lámh Dhearg CLG. The U10/U11 games are at Woodlands (pictured). It’s encouraging to see so many clubs and players participating. Special thanks to our Young Whistlers who are officiating confidently the games.