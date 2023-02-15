Gallery: Gaelic football finale at Good Shepherd PS

For 12 weeks, Primary 2, 5, 6 and 7 pupils have been participating in Gaelic football coaching under the direction of Lámh Dhearg's Paul Buchanan.

The pupils have enjoyed the opportunity thanks to Gaelfast and funding from Stadium Community & Benefits Initiative (Belfast City Council).

The aim of the project is to kick start a club-school link with a local school and hoping pupils not affiliated to clubs yet may build on and continue their interest in Gaelic games by joining Lámh Dhearg or other clubs.

The innovative programme is currently involving ten clubs and local schools. The popular programme in the Poleglass school finished with in house tournaments for Primary 5, 6 and 7 classes on Colin Valley's 3G Pitch