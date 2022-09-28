GALLERY: Great day at the Bear Pit for the Sean McGuinness U10 camogie and hurling tournament

A great day was had by all on Saturday at what is now the annual Sean McGuinness Camogie and Hurling tournaments for the U10 age groups at the Bear Pit.

Eight teams participated in each tournament with tremendous levels of both skill and enjoyment on display throughout the day.

A very skilful Ballycran team pipped Gort na Móna for the camogie cup and St John’s played some tremendous camogie to win the shield.

Sean’s beloved Sarsfield’s were unlucky in both the cup and shield semis and with Rossa, Lámh Dhearg also showing some superb skills, on what was a great day for all the camogs.

The hurling tournament took centre stage in the afternoon with Sarsfield's, Ballycran, Ballygalget, Portaferry, St Paul's, Rossa and Lámh Dhearg all displaying fantastic levels of skill matched throughout the day by the levels of enjoyment had by all.

St Paul's beat a gallant Paddies team in the cup final and an all-Ards shield final saw Ballycran pipping Ballygalget.

But as Sean himself always preached, enjoyment was the order of the day. All the players received the all important ‘goodie’ bags and medals to finish off what was a tremendous day.

A congratulations to all involved in the organisation of what was an extremely enjoyable occasion.

Sean’s wife Eileen thanked all for attending and presented the trophies and medals to all participating teams with all the McGuinness family enjoying the day.