GALLERY: Great Refugee Week Picnic at Ulidia Playing Fields

FAMILIES and community groups came together on Saturday for the annual Great Refugee Week Picnic at Ulidia Playing Fields in South Belfast.

Organised by Belfast City of Sanctuary and now in its ninth year, the event welcomes refugees and asylum seekers living in Belfast and showcases the city’s growing diversity with activities, information stalls, drop-in events and a community picnic.