GALLERY: Irish language family fun day enjoyed in city centre

THE biggest Irish language family fun-day of its kind was celebrated in Belfast City Centre as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The Irish language carnival at Custom House Square saw musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment for the entire family.

‘Spraoi Cois Lao’ brought the Irish language into the heart of Belfast City Centre. Backed by Belfast City Council, and organised by a new partnership between Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail, Spraoi Cois Lao was Belfast's flagship Irish language community event during Irish language week and Féile an Earraigh.