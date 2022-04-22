GALLERY: IRSP Belfast Easter commemoration

THE Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) hosted the first of Sunday's parades to Milltown Cemetery, where its Mid-Falls rep, Dan Murphy, delivered the main speech.

Mr Murphy opened his remarks by paying tribute to the participants of the 1916 Easter Rising as well as "the volunteers of the Republican Socialist Movement who sacrificed their lives in the latest phase of the struggle to free Ireland”.

He said the Rising has inspired a resistance that burned "brightly to this very day" and would do so "until Britain finally relinquishes all control over this island".