Gallery: Joe McDonnell U13 Football Tournament

Well done to all teams for serving up a great exhibition of football in the Joe McDonnell U13 tournament at Lámh Dhearg. The Lord Mayor, Ryan Murphy attended the tournament and was highly impressed with the high standard of football and sportsmanship on display. Congrats to the winners: Cup - St Paul’s; Shield - St Gall's; Plate - Glenavy.

A special mention to the fantastic job by the Junior whistlers in officiating the games.