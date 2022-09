Gallery: Lámh Dhearg host the Joe McDonnell U13 Football Tournament

There was a feast of football on show at the U13 Joe McDonnell Tournament at Lámh Dhearg. Well done to all the participating teams and congrats to the Cup winners, Gort na Móna; Shield winners, Sarsfield's; Plate winners, Lámh Dhearg. It's great to see many young players playing open attacking football in a sporting atmosphere.