Gallery: Lámh Dhearg juvenile presentation

Lámh Dhearg held its annual juvenile presentation in the Beechlawn Hotel. Special guests were Fr Patrick Devlin PP; Declan Lynch, former county captain and club senior footballer; Daniel Murray, club senior hurler; Aedin O’Neill, camogie captain; and Sinead McCloskey, ladies' football captain.

Peter Kane professionally compered the evening and the packed hall saw presentations to individuals and teams, as well as video presentations of Lámhs on tour 2024 and a review of the season.

Congratulations were also extended to the players who represented Antrim in 2024 at either school, development or minor levels across all codes and special recognition of players who achieved success at school and with the county at provincial or national level.

The club would like to acknowledge the Beechlawn Hotel for facilitating the event.

Team awards and captains: U14 LGFA Felix Mulligan Shield, Roma Murray; U16 B LGFA League & Championship, Cara Lynch; U14 SA B Hurling Championship, Cillian Baker; U16 2A Camogie Championship, Lilly McCann & Caitríona Doran; Oliver Kelly U12 Football Shield, Joseph Collins & Oliver Kelly; U16 Div 3 League, Aaron Kennedy.

Hurling awards: U12 Hurler of the Year, Eoghan Herron & Oliver Kelly; U14 Most Improved, Darragh McStravick; U14 Hurler of the Year, Cillian Baker; U16 Most Improved, Ciaran Herron; U16 Hurler of the Year, Aaron Kennedy.

Football awards: U12 Most Improved, Darrach Kennedy & Declan Noble; U12 Footballer of the Year, Pádraig Cunningham & Conall McGuinness; U14 Most Improved Footballer, Darragh McStravick; U14 Footballer of the Year, Orin Agnew; U16 Footballer of the Year, Dylan Fegan & Caoimhin Saunders.

Camogie awards: U12 Most Improved, Fiadh Hale; U12 Camog of the Year, Cara McAuley; U14 Most Improved, Holly O’Reilly; U14 Camog of the Year, Oliva Walker; U16 Most Improved, Charlotte Coleman; U16 Camog of the Year, Aoife Fitzsimons.

Ladies football: U12 Most Improved, Aisling McGoran; U12 Player of the Year, Carragh Black; U14 Most Improved, Ellie Matthews; U14 Player of the Year, Mya Matthews; U16 Most Improved, Riona McKenna; U16 Player of the Year, Laoise Stone.

Handballer of the Year: Oliver Kelly

Diarmuid Frazer Memorial Cup: Orlaith Tracey

Charlie Smyth Award for Most Overall Improved Player: Aoibh O’Hare

Sam McGarry Award for outstanding commitment and desire: U15 Féile football team & coaches

Coca Cola Féile Trophy: Ciara Agnew

Davy McGarry Award for Youth Personality of the Year: Aoife Fitzsimons