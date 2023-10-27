Lenadoon family raising money for cancer charity with spooky Halloween statues

A FAMILY in Lenadoon are raising money for a cancer charity by giving over their front garden to a host of terrifying Halloween statues.

The McCloskey family in Lenadoon have been raising money on behalf of Pretty n Pink after their daughter Martina was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Martina is now terminally ill.

So far the family have amassed around 15 of the spooky statuettes that start to move whenever they are approached. Philomena McCloskey explained that the family have placed them in their garden in recent years and last year raised £500 for their charity, Pretty n Pink.

"We have been putting up the statues for a number of years and they're always really popular, especially with the kids who love coming by to see them," she said.

"Our daughter Martina helped us last year with them and we raised £500 but her illness has worsened and she is terminally ill in hospital at the moment.

"We want to try and create some awareness as last year we didn't advertise we were raising money and we want to try and beat the amount we raised last time.

"My son John got all of the statues from McPeake's and he orders them in and put them up with the help of his friends. We have buckets which have been very kindly donated to us for Pretty n Pink from the Park Centre and they've helped us to organise the collection.

"We hope people can come and bring their kids to see the scary statues and there will also be treats and sweets available for the children too."

The spooktacular statues can be seen at Philomena's home, 90 Lenadoon Avenue, BT11 9HD and donations can be made in cash at the house.