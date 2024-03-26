GALLERY: M Feature Joinery for skilled craftmanship in your home

Have your home done up with the skilled craftsmanship of M Feature Joinery.

From the timeless beauty of authentic Slovakian wood doors and fittings to the practicality of loft ladders and the finishing touches of skirting, M Feature Joinery’s detail is unmatched.

Marian at M Feature Joinery can deliver reliable joinery solutions for all aspects of your home including kitchens, gates, fences as well as 3D panelling.

Contact mfeaturejoinery@gmail.com and experience the difference that quality woodworking can make in your home or alternatively visit the showroom and see for yourself at Unit 50, Argyle Business Centre, 39 North Howard Street, Belfast BT13 2AP.