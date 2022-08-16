GALLERY: No soggy bottoms in sight as Bake Off comes to the PD

THE Great West Belfast Bake Off took place in the PD on Friday as part of the Féile an Phobail festivities.

Organised by the family of the late local baker Duke Gormley, the event allowed local families to showcase their baking and cake decorating skills before the judges and the public tasted the mouthwatering fruits of their labour.

The judges were mightily impressed by the level of craftsmanship which went into each cake and choosing the winner was a tough decision but after much deliberation, the Flynn family were given the nod — and the £300 prize money.