Gallery: Regional Féile football at Hannahstown

Lámh Dhearg was a hive of activity as they hosted the regional Féile on Saturday.

Eight teams participated: Scottish select (Dunedin Ogs, Coatbridge Davitt's and Tirchonaill Harps); Cardonagh (Donegal); Glenn (Down); Glenravel; Shamrock Gaels (Armagh); St Micheal’s, Lissan (Derry); Killanny (Monaghan) and the hosts.

Full credit to all teams for playing a high standard of football in a competitive but sporting spirit.

Congrats to Cardonagh, Donegal on winning the cup by beating Làmh Dhearg narrowly in an exciting and keenly-contested final.

Well done to Down’s Glenn for winning the shield. A fantastic day and great advert for Gaelic games.