Gallery: Sarah Cooper Perpetual Girls Tournament

St Paul's GAC hosted the Sarah Cooper Perpetual U10 girls football competition at the weekend with teams from St Paul's, Sarsfield’s, Colin Gaels, Lámh Dhearg, St Gall's, Laochra Loch Lao, Rossa, St Teresa's, Davitt's and St John's taking part.

