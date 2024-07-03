Gallery: St Mary's FC host the Danny Trainor Victory Cup

St Mary's FC hosted the Danny Trainor Victory Cup at The Valley V36 Complex on Saturday, June 29.

This was the third Danny Trainor Victory Cup hosted by the club in memory of club coach, Danny Trainor.

Over 50 teams and around 500 players took part in the tournament that was established with the intention of celebrating the health and wellbeing benefits of youth football.

Players from as young as six years of age participated in the event in the latest inflatable pitches and seemed to enjoy every minute of it, putting all their training to good use under the watchful eye of beaming parents and grandparents.

The competition was fierce at times, with many trophies to fight for, but in the spirit of this particular tournament, every player went home with a medal.

“We are delighted that this year’s tournament was bigger and better than ever,” said Mark O'Hara, Mental Health Lead at St Mary’s.

“It was a real celebration of the best in kids football and highlighted all the positives that sport provides for our youth.

“A special mention goes to Crusaders Strikers who were judged to have been the Best Team of the Tournament in displaying the values and behaviours of the tournament ethos.”