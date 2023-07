Gallery: St Mary’s FC host Victory Cup at The Valley

St Mary’s FC hosted the Danny Trainor &and McDonald’s Victory Cup at the V36 complex on Saturday. Over 350 young footballers from 36 teams played it out for 18 trophies, with the theme of the tournament promoting mental wellbeing and North Belfast Mental Health Organisation, TAMHI were on hand to remind all of the contribution football has in maintaining both physical and mental health.