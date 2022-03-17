VIDEO & GALLERY: Starting St Patrick's Day celebrations with Spar Craic 10k run in Belfast

THE SPAR Craic 10k is now upon us as it makes its long-awaited return to Belfast this St Patrick’s Day – the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Upwards of 2,200 people registered to take part, in what is its biggest event to date since its inception in 2015.

As per previous years, the race began in front of Belfast City Hall and finished in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of Ireland’s national saint.

Eskander Turki was first home in the men's race with Emma Mitchell taking the women's title.

A great way to start this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations in the city.