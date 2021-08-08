Eskander ran for his life to escape military death squads in Ethiopia, today he ran for fun at Feile 10K

LEADER OF THE PACK: Eskander Turki leads the runners off from Malone College on Sunday morning.

ESKANDER Turki ran for an hour in total darkness the night the military burned down his family home, began our story about an Ethiopian exile battling for political asylum in Belfast.

Since then, the fleet-footed refugee has not just won permission to remain here but, as he promised, he has set the local running world on fire.

Féile 10k - first race in a long time and happy to pace Colm round for a PB! @DrBArmstrongPhD @FeileBelfast #AHPsActive pic.twitter.com/SHYJysfrD4 — Gráinne Keenan (@keenphysio) August 8, 2021

“I want to make a story for Belfast, for athletics and for Ireland,” he said in March 2020 just as the Covid cloud was descending.

True to his word, today he made history as the fastest-ever finisher at the Féile 10K, cruising over line at a, literally, breaktaking 32 minutes and 37 seconds.

FIRST TO BREAK TAPE: Eskander Turki

Eskander was joined by almost 600 fellow-runners, in what was the first road race in Belfast since lockdown.

This day 19 years ago I married my best friend and what a day it was❤️ today wee Liam, my 2 sisters and I took part in the Feile 10k with the best group of runners-the support from the spectators was just great #ILoveWestBelfast #westisbest pic.twitter.com/JsV7ZmzlVr — Bernie Murray (@BernieMurray78) August 8, 2021

Organisers West Belfast Coolers said they were delighted with the smooth running of the early-morning event.

"The reception was out-of-this-world," said veteran runner and Coolers founder Stuart Kennedy. "Most people told us they were just delighted to get racing again. The work of the volunteers was exceptional and it was great to see it so richly appreciated."

The women's race was won by champion runner Gladys Daniel in 38 minutes dead.

The first female to finish the Féile 10K run is Gladys Ganiel in 38.00



Fantastic! 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lVYaWjnvev — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2021

Sponsored by Gymco and The Signature Works, the 10K started and finished at Malone College in Woodlands and followed a route which took in a punishing Falls Road incline before returning to the Falls Road. Runners then turned at Hugo Street to make a beeline back to the finishing line.