ESKANDER Turki ran for an hour in total darkness the night the military burned down his family home, began our story about an Ethiopian exile battling for political asylum in Belfast.

Since then, the fleet-footed refugee has not just won permission to remain here but, as he promised, he has set the local running world on fire. 

“I want to make a story for Belfast, for athletics and for Ireland,” he said in March 2020 just as the Covid cloud was descending.

True to his word, today he made history as the fastest-ever finisher at the Féile 10K, cruising over line at a, literally, breaktaking 32 minutes and 37 seconds. 

FIRST TO BREAK TAPE: Eskander Turki
2Gallery

FIRST TO BREAK TAPE: Eskander Turki

Eskander was joined by almost 600 fellow-runners, in what was the first road race in Belfast since lockdown.

Organisers West Belfast Coolers said they were delighted with the smooth running of the  early-morning event.

"The reception was out-of-this-world," said veteran runner and Coolers founder Stuart Kennedy. "Most people told us they were just delighted to get racing again. The work of the volunteers was exceptional and it was great to see it so richly appreciated."

The women's race was won by champion runner Gladys Daniel in 38 minutes dead.

Sponsored by Gymco and The Signature Works, the 10K started and finished at Malone College in Woodlands and followed a route which took in a punishing Falls Road incline before returning to the Falls Road. Runners then turned at Hugo Street to make a beeline back to the finishing line.