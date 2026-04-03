POLICE have issued traffic and travel advice for road-users ahead of the Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final football match between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts on Friday night.

The match will take place at Windsor Park, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Disruption is anticipated prior to the match from 6.30pm, affecting the Falls Road, Broadway, Glenmachan Street, Boucher Road and Windsor Way.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A build-up of traffic is further expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast, as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

"Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area and will be busy with members of the public frequenting the area. Supporters, commuters and shoppers are subsequently advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring that they leave sufficient travel time, as congestion is likely in the area.

"We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these should be complied with at all times.

"We hope that the match is enjoyed by all and would ask that those attending the match be considerate of the local community and behave in an appropriate and responsible manner."