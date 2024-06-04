GALLERY: Success for St Genevieve’s High School

ST Genevieve’s High School is delighted to be celebrating continued successes among its pupils and staff.

In March, 17 pupils from Years 8-12 represented the school at Feis Bhéal Feirste at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock. The school has a longstanding history of success at the Feis and this year was no different with the girls’ securing two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. The Irish Department were delighted with the news that the school was subsequently awarded the 'Fadó Fadó' trophy for excellence in conversational Irish and that Year 8 pupil, Mia Coiley, was awarded the trophy for overall performance in the poetry category.

In February, the school applied for the Global Passport Award and were successful in achieving the Diplomatic Passport Award in April. This award is for schools which have established engagement with Global Citizenship Education and an EU recognised quality mark, celebrating the great work happening in schools in Global Citizenship Education.

The school celebrated continued sporting success with Holly O’Reilly being awarded an All-Star Award for the Gaelfast Antrim Cup in April. She was nominated for her position of Left Corner Forward. This was the first year of the competition, in which 26 schools competed, with more than 780 participants and 1,198 All-Star recommendations from coaches, schools, Antrim LGFA and Gaelfast representatives. Hollie O’Reilly was one of the final 15 pupils to receive the All-Star award and make the All-Star team.

In Basketball the school continued with its recent success. Year 8 pupil Oliva Power attended the U-13 Cleveland Project NI Basketball trials and was selected. This programme has assembled the best young players in Northern Ireland who will train and compete together against host teams across Ireland in this two-year programme. Year 12 pupil Eabha Rea and Year 11 pupil Emma Gilgunn were selected for the Northern Ireland U-17 basketball team, who competed in the Inter-Regional Tournament in Gormanstown. This sporting success continues with Pupils Fia Walsh, Sophie Garcia, Mia Gallagher and Chloe Curran reaching the semi-finals of the Provincial One Wall Handball Finals in Loughmacrory.