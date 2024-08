Gallery: Lámh Dhearg score with Hannahstown summer camp

After three glorious, action-filled weeks, the Lámh Dhearg sports summer camps at their Hannahstown base have come to a close.

Children enjoyed visits to Dundonald Ice Bowl for Indiana Land, ten pin bowling and ice skating, Black Mountain walks, trips to cinema and multi sports including Gaelic games and a mini World Cup.

Belfast City Council provided generous funding for the summer camp.