Gaelic Games: Vital fixtures for clubs as hurling heads towards the split

Rossa host Naomh Éanna in a game which could decide where the teams find themselves after the split

IT'S a busy few days on the hurling front with midweek and weekend fixtures that will decide how the post-split landscape will look.

With the county's hurlers now finished for the year, those clubs with representation will begin to see players return and it's at this stage when the club campaigns crank up a gear.

In the race to make the top half of Division One, things are very tight with five teams locked on eight points and two just above on nine.

St John's do have a gap and look in good shape despite losing for the first time in their last outing against Ballycran. The Johnnies are away from home on Wednesday as they travel to Portaferry who must win to give themselves any chance of making the top half.

Ballycran and Ballygalget already know they are fishing in the bottom half and play, but elsewhere, it's very much all to play for.

At Rossa Park, the hosts welcome a Naomh Éanna side with both on eight points and the winner will therefore take a vital step in the direction of the top half.

It's the same story for Dunloy's home game against Ballycastle, while Loughgiel and Cushendall are the two teams on nine points and they face one another.

There is still a bit of work to do in Division Two but this is just as tight aside from Sarsfield's who are cut adrift at the bottom.

The Paddies will be keen to get off the mark on home soil in midweek against Glenarm who are one of three teams on six points occupying the place above them.

Tír na nÓg sit on top by the minimum and they have Glenariffe for company at Whitehill, while Carryduff host second-place Clooney Gaels.

Carey are two points off the top with a game in hand on the leaders and also their visitors on Wednesday, Cushendun, for whom they are tied on eight points at present.

St Gall's can also keep pace with the chasing pack as they are set to travel to Loughgiel's reserves.

Division Three is a little unclear with nine teams but undefeated leaders Breadth sit midweek out, allowing for Rasharkin - with two games in hand - to narrow the gap when they host Na Magha.

Ballymena are at the bottom and make the short trip to Creggan, while Cloughmills host Lámh Dhearg and Armoy welcome Glenravel.

In Division Four, it's Davitt's leading the way with maximum points from seven with Gort na Móna four back but with two games less played. The sides meet on Sunday, so they will be keen to maintain their perfect starts in midweek with Davitt's hosting bottom on the table Loughbeg Harps and the Gorts welcoming the St Gall's reserves.

St Brigid's and Ardoyne make up the chasing pack and they are in action at Musgrave Park, while the remaining games see St Paul's reserves host Larne and Loch Mór Dál gCais face Belfast Saints.

Wednesday's fixtures (7pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Loughgiel v Cushendall

Portaferry v St John's

Ballycran v Ballygalget

Dunloy v Ballycastle

O'Donovan Rossa v Naomh Éanna

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Loughgiel II v St Gall's

Sarsfield's v Glenarm

Carey v Cushendun

Carryduff v Clooney Gaels

Tír na nÓg v Glenariffe

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cloughmills v Lámh Dhearg

Amoy v Glenravel

Rasharkin v Na Magha (7.30pm)

Creggan v All Saints, Ballymena (7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

St Pauls II v Latharna Óg (6.30pm)

St Brigid's v Ardoyne

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Belfast Saints

Gort na Móna v St Gall's II

Davitt's v Loughbeg Harps